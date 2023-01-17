(Shenandoah) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst stopped by for a cup of coffee at a Shenandoah business Tuesday afternoon.
Ernst's latest stop took her to Wallin Plumbing and Heating, where she learned how her office helped the company with tax issues, and about some of the issues their small business and others are facing in KMAland. Office Manager Jenny Martin tells KMA News a glitch involving an address change prevented the company from receiving employee retention tax credits owed by the Internal Revenue Service through COVID-19 relief dollars.
"In the process, we had changed our address to a P-O box," said Martin. "They (the IRS) wouldn't issue those checks to us through the P-O box. I kind of went through all of the steps the IRS told me through mailing that needed to be done to get that resolved. We couldn't get that resolved after three months of filing the paperwork. When you called, you couldn't get through to them. They just said, 'sorry, we're too busy to answer your call right now.'"
Ernst says Constituent Services Director Emily McKern worked with Wallin to ensure they received the tax credits owed to them. The Red Oak Republican also heard about other issues facing small businesses from Martin and Wallin Company President Jade Hagey, such as finding and retaining skilled employees.
"We have decreasing populations in our rural areas," said Ernst. "Finding the right fit for a trade or a skill, and having those abilities--that's a challenge. Succession planning, as well. Jade brought up that although he's not ready to retire now, that is a concern that in the future, he can have somebody that will be able to come in and purchase the business--not a big corporation, just somebody who would be willing to come in and carry on this business."
Martin says having the senator's office help their business, then having Ernst stop by for a chat, was gratifying.
"It was really cool," she said. "I think it's great to realize that you're a person with these government officials, that they really do take your small business into consideration when making these bills, and making legislation and stuff like that. So, yeah, it was really awesome to have her here."
Ernst hopes to help other small businesses in KMAland through her new position as ranking member of the U.S. Senate's Small Business Committee. Among other things, Ernst hopes to pinpoint federal programs that could aid rural businesses, and possibly ease burdensome regulations.
"What are ways that we can look at the regulations that surround small businesses," she said, "and maybe ease up on some of the small business regulations, because that's what I hear a lot, as well, is that they don't have the employees that sort through thousands and thousands of pages, and federal registers and code--so, helping them with that."
From Shenandoah, Ernst traveled to Atlantic to tour the Cass County Education Opportunity Center, and attend a town hall meeting in Holstein.