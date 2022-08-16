(Stanton) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is among the individuals touting the possibility of 3D printing technology's involvement in the future of housing.
The Red Oak Republican is making her sweep through southwest Iowa as part of her 99 County Tour and paid a visit to one of the newest additions to KMAland, an industrial-sized 3D printer in Stanton courtesy of Farmers Mutual Telephone Company and Alquist 3D. After visiting with several local government and economic development officials, Ernst tells KMA News the technology could be a huge step forward in addressing rural housing. Mainly due to the possible reduction in upfront costs for homeowners compared to the traditional build style of homes.
"Especially when you produce in scale, so they said 20-30 homes across maybe a county, that the savings could be considerable," said Ernst. "It could be up to 30% versus stick-home type houses."
During a community meeting with Iowa's junior senator, Alquist 3D Founder and CEO Zach Mannheimer says two 3D homes currently have owners in Virginia. On top of possibly reducing material costs by formulating a concrete mix specialized for Iowa, Mannheimer says insurance companies are looking at lowering rates due to the resiliency of the concrete homes.
"These homes don't burn, they can withstand up to a category three hurricane, and tornado testing is still happening, but it's believed that they can withstand that," said Mannheimer. "There's a lot of benefits, and then one of the items that Kevin (Cabbage) was eluding to in terms of cost -- a 3D concrete home cuts your energy bill by 50%. So, much more energy efficient for the homeowner."
Mannheimer says further studies would still be needed to test the homes' resiliency to flooding. But, research is currently being done on possible materials, such as corn husks, that could be utilized in concrete mixes to reduce costs for developers. Ernst says the insurance reduction could be huge given the projected lifespan of the homes.
"Not only a quality, solid built home, but then potential savings down the road," said Ernst. "We're not talking about a home that'll last 20 or 30 years, we're talking about a home that would last 100 years or more."
Additionally, Mannheimer says the cost of moving the large printer is steep. But, he says designs are beginning to become more "logistically friendly."
"In the next two years, there's a lot of designs that are coming down where these printers are going to be sleeker, lighter, and it's only going to take three to four hours to put it up and three to four hours to take it down, and some of them will be mobile," said Mannheimer. "So, we want to construct a printer here, do it in Iowa, where you have a printer that was manufactured here and a material that was manufactured here."
Mannheimer called the industry an "economic driver" due to the required workers to construct the printer and develop the concrete mix and the end product of affordable housing. Ernst also touted the possible infrastructure uses of the printers, including culverts and bridges -- which the state is in desperate need of replacing. Officials with FMTC estimate homes could begin being constructed by the printer as soon as 2023.