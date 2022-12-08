(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says cybersecurity threats are mounting for the nation's farmers.
During the U.S. Senate Ag Committee's 2023 Farm Bill hearing earlier this week, the Red Oak Republican questioned USDA Under Secretary Dr. Chavondra Jacobs-Young about current efforts to combat cybersecurity threats, such as last year's ransomware attacks on JBS and NEW Cooperative, targeting attacks on precision agriculture and intellectual property.
"The ag sector has come under a lot of increasing cyber attacks," said Ernst. "This is threatening the livelihood of our farmers, and then in turn, of course, threatening our nation's food chain."
Jacobs-Young says one of the USDA's goals is to raise awareness about some of the dangers cybersecurity threats pose in the country.
"In the agriculture research service, we do a lot of, you know, IP-related research--vaccine development, etc., etc.," said Jacobs-Young. "So, we're constantly protecting our systems from intrusion--which is interesting, because our ultimate goal is to make all of it public--but when we're ready to make it public."
She says the USDA also trains incoming staff members and retrains existing employees on A-I and cybersecurity prevention procedures. Ernst also questioned Jacobs-Young regarding how the USDA plans to use data-driver research around carbon to ensure farmers and producers make the best decisions for their operations.
"I travel across the state of Iowa doing what is known as the 'full Grassley,'" said Ernst. "We visit all 99 counties every single year. And, a lot of our farmers have expressed interest and what to be engaged, whether it's carbon capture or other projects. But, how do we get that information out to them?"
Jacobs-Young says it's important to discuss options regarding carbon with producers.
"I've been on farms, as well as talking to our producers, about what is it they need," she said, "and how can we deliver it in a way it can be receptive--because adoption is part of the issue that we have. We develop wonderful technologies, innovations and tools, and then we struggle with adoption."
This week's hearing was part of the Senate Ag Committee's exploration on agricultural research projects highlighted under the current Farm Bill, in preparation for next year's Farm Bill.