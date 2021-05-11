(Shenandoah) -- Federal COVID relief dollars are helping the Shenandoah School District address some major needs over the summer.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a long list of repair projects at the district's facilities. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the projects include some much-need repairs.
"There's some roofing repairs at the auditorium and at the JK-8 Building that we want to move forward with," said Nelson. "At the JK-8 Building, the playground will be resurfaced. That's eligible for ESSER funds, and we were pleased to get approval to move forward on that."
Nelson says resurfacing Mustang Field's track is also included.
"We just completed track season," she said, "and we're very aware that we need to do some resurfacing, and make some repairs on that. It's been many years since that has been cut as a project, so we're looking forward to making some renovations on the track."
Other repairs include concrete resurfacing outside the JK-8 Building, and work at the district's bus barn. Funding from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) dollars will cover the projects, as well as approximately $484,000 in furniture purchases for the elementary-middle school facility also approved by the board. Nelson says the purchases include tables and chairs from Kriegler Office Equipment under a local preference, and other materials from Premier Furniture and Equipment of Waverly, Iowa under a school consortium.
"It's a substantial purchase," said Nelson, "because it's furniture for the entire building that will help us with social distancing and meeting the ESSER standards. In the end, we made the decision to split the business between Premier and Kriegler. We went through item-by-item the prices comparing the prices between the two companies, and what variety is best, and what we we can justify as a local preference."
The superintendent calls ESSER funding a blessing for her district and others.
"We have some loss of enrollment," she said. "We've had some factors that have impacted the overall budget. So, to be able to have these kinds of funds available for these types of funds out of federal dollars versus our SAVE, our general fund and PPEL (funds), we can shift those expenses. That frees up money so we can do the good work that we've been planning to do all along."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson here: