(Essex) -- Essex City Council members have given their blessings to a proposed annex of property west of the community.
By unanimous vote earlier this week, the council approved a resolution of support for the annex, which would allow for the expansion of the 150th Street Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River. County Engineer J.D. King proposed the annexation at the council's October meeting. The move would allow the city to apply for money from the Iowa Department of Transportation's City Bridge Fund to pay for the project. Essex City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen recommended the city proceed with the annexation.
"The county came forth with this as an opportunity to widen the bridge that's on 150th," said Sorensen. "That would be a plus for the city of Essex. That would be a plus for the farmers coming in from the west. As a side mark, there would also be a boat dock on the side of that bridge, the new bridge."
Sorensen says landowners in the affected area must first sign off on the annexation before moving forward.
"If we get all the property owners signed up, that they voluntarily want to annex into the city," he said, "then we have to ask to the county board of supervisors to accept that. Part of the acceptance is that the county auditor's got to approve the legal description of the property that's coming in."
Once the supervisors approve the annexation, and County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen sets the legal description, Sorensen says "it's a done deal." Contractors recently closed the bridge for two days to allow for geothermal drilling at that location, in preparation for a future project.