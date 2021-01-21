(Essex) -- Plans for the city of Essex to annex property west of the community have hit a snag.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex City Council heard from a local resident who refused to sign a petition allowing his property to be annexed along with other parcels south of 150th Street. City officials sought the additional land to allow Page County to expand the 150th Street Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River. Prior to a scheduled public hearing on the annexation, Jim Anderson voiced concern over the city's handling of debris from flooding along the river. Most of Anderson's concerns centered on materials coming from a nearby city burn pile.
"Every time we have a flood from the Nishna," said Anderson, "if the burn pile is not completely burnt, or various scattered trash down at your burn pile, of course, that ends up all over section 27 and further south into 33 or 34, which would be the next farm south."
Anderson presented a number of proposals for the city to address flood-related debris.
"The first one is, of course, more complete and frequent burning of the trash and burn pile," he said. "That's helpful. The second point is, the city could be charged with cleaning up that trash on unburned objects spread by the flood or wind on these fields. You could have your guys do it, or I could do it, and charge the city."
Anderson's other proposals included constructing a retaining fence south of the burn pile--which he says may not work because of strong floodwaters. He also says property taxes from the annexed land should be not be different from what he's paying now. Anderson added he would only sign the annex petition if either of his first two points are acted on. Essex Councilman Calvin Kinney apologized to Anderson for the situation.
"Jim, I feel like we need to be better neighbors," said Kinney. "It's tough to tell you we can fix all that, but I certainly speak for myself. To be better neighbors, we need to make a better effort. I think that's what we should do going forward."
Essex City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen suggested speaking with Page County Engineer J.D. King to see if the annexation was possible without Anderson's property. After further discussion, the council unanimously approved a resolution to move forward with discussions with King, and to work with Anderson, if possible. More discussion is expected at the council's next regular meeting in February.