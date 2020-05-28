(Essex) -- The City of Essex has been awarded funding from the Iowa DNR's Derelict Building Grant Program.
The DNR announced the 12 winners of the annual grant, which helps communities under 5,000 in Iowa with removing environmental hazards, improving community appearance and minimizing costs by recycling and reusing building materials through deconstruction or renovation of abandoned, derelict buildings.
Essex was awarded $15,558 to inspect and abate asbestos and complete a phase 1 environmental site assessment and structural engineering analysis for an old church in the community. The grant requires a cash match from the city. In total, just over $403,000 was awarded to one dozen communities in the state.