(Essex) -- Essex is among 54 Iowa communities receiving a boost in future tree planting.
MidAmerican Energy recently presented the city with a $1,000 check as part of the company's "Trees Please!" energy efficiency program. Funding from the grant will held the city's plans to continue planting trees along Highway 48 and the Essex Cemetery. MidAmerican selected grant recipients based on each project's merits, its community benefits and the applicant's ability to obtain matching funds.
MidAmerican created the "Trees Please!" program to fund tree planting projects in common areas such as publicly owned properties, schools and community spaces. More information about the program is available from MidAmerican Energy's "Trees Please!" webpage, or by calling 800-434-4017.