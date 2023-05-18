(Essex) -- He's been a mainstay of the Essex School District--but he'll be missing next school year.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board accepted the resignation of longtime K-12 Principal-Athletic Director Rob Brecht, who recently accepted the principal's position at Webster City Middle School for the 2023-24 school year. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells expresses remorse over Brecht's pending departure. Wells tells KMA News Brecht is directly responsible for the school's standardized test scores.
"He has just been a great person," said Wells. "He's been here 13 years. When you look at the academic achievements of Essex, it is directly linked to his efforts. We got our test scores back--we have four classes that are at 100% proficiency. He has really focused on academics."
Though the opening has been posted, Wells says the district already has an internal candidate to succeed Brecht. Vicky Hume serves as a 5th grade teacher, and is a past Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Award recipient. Back in March, the board appointed Hume to a part-time administrator's position for the 2023-24 school year.
"We've worked really hard at Essex, trying to get our people the education they need," he said, "and we prepare for when people leave, so that we don't have these huge voids. Mr. Brecht's actually been working with Miss Hume the last year. We had approved her for a part-time principal's position for next year. It's kind of a natural flow. I would anticipate she would be promoted, and that she would accept it."
In other business, the board approved the contract of Tess Nelson as Essex community development director. Wells says the district will pay 50% of Nelson's salary in an agreement with the city of Essex and the Essex Community Club. Calling Nelson a "godsend," Wells hopes she'll help publicize happenings in Essex schools.
"Essex does so many great things at the school," said Wells, "and we do a very poor job of getting the information out. Mrs. Nelson is excellent--we couldn't ask for a better person. Her child goes to our school. She's just amazing, and we're excited for what next year will bring."
Also Wednesday, the board approved a $1 an hour raise for the district's classified staff and a 5.29% increase in certified staff wages for the 2024 fiscal year.