(Essex) -- Major developments on two fronts highlighted Wednesday night's Essex School Board meeting.
By unanimous vote, the board approved a plan for renovation of the East Gym facility. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the $1.4 million project entails turning the venerable gym into a dual purpose facility, for use as a fitness center and as a location for family and community gatherings.
"So, the stage would be redone," said Wells. "The building would have all new electrical (services) and plumbing. There would actually be a large fitness center there. There would be a resurfacing of the gym, a new kitchen, all new restaurants. It would be a total revamping of the building."
Wells says fundraising efforts--including grant writing and public donations--would cover roughly half of the project's cost. A team of 10 staffers and community members would oversee fundraising activities. December 31st is the deadline to complete those efforts. The remaining costs would be covered by a bond issue referendum in a special election in March, 2023. Wells says the bond issue would not impact taxes.
"As we looked at our budget last (Wednesday) night," he said, "our management fund and our cash reserve levies, next year, we'll be able to roll those back. So, really, if the community decided to do a bond issue, it wouldn't be an increase in property taxes, because we are able to roll back those other two areas.
"So, the board is ready to move forward with it. They're tired of talking about it. They want some action, and we're excited to move forward. We'll immediately begin raising funds, and we'll figure out how we're going to fund it," Wells added.
Also Wednesday night, the board formally approved a land swamp with Bank Iowa, in which the school district acquires the bank's existing facility as the site of a future restaurant for the school's fledgling culinary arts program. In return, the bank receives a parcel of school district property to build a new facility, complete with drive-up services. Wells says the deal is a win-win for both the school district and the city.
"Of course, you want to have nice restaurants for your people to eat in and enjoy," said the superintendent, "and also to attract people to come to your community, whether they just come over to have dinner, or if they're interested in the culinary arts program. That building allows us that opportunity. Also, whatever we do, we want to have a first-class culinary arts program, and that building affords that opportunity for our kids."
Wells says the deal is contingent upon final action by Bank Iowa and the city.
"Bank Iowa will have to get their permits," he said, "and make sure that spot of land we would be trading them will work for their needs. Now, it's in the city's and Bank Iowa's court, and they will move forward with getting permits. Hopefully, as soon as that's built, we'll have a building to do our culinary arts program."
Once the deal is finalized, Wells hopes renovation of the current bank building can begin this spring or summer, with the restaurant's operations commencing mid-to-late fall.