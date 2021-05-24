(Essex) -- The Essex and Hamburg school districts will continue sharing a number of administrative and teaching positions in the coming school year.
During their regular meeting last week, the Essex School Board approved sharing contracts with Hamburg for superintendent, business manager, human resources director, guidance counselor and family consumer science. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both districts. He says the board also started looking at plans for how to replace positions that may have a retirement in the coming years.
"How do you replace a superintendent, if something happened or how do you replace the business manager?" said Wells. "We're both getting along in our careers far enough that over the next few years, retirement is a possibility. We're actually training and preparing people for those jobs and getting them entered into those programs, so that as we develop programs, they're seamless and they continue. When you have a lot of change of people, those programs that we're so proud of can end if the new person doesn't have that kind of vision."
Under the sharing agreements, each district pays a portion of the position's salary and benefits, while the state kicks in an incentive for doing so. Wells says operational sharing has been crucial to both districts staying on strong financial ground.
"Neither district would be able to survive without it," said Wells. "If that ends, it really hurts both districts. We are able to get over $150,000 each and also able to share those people. If we didn't get the operational sharing funds, I'm not sure people would be as willing to share their administrators and their business managers. It's a win-win for both districts. It's really important that we keep that and we're very proud of our state representatives for continuing the sharing monies. Hopefully they'll continue in the future."
In addition to sharing staff, Wells says the two districts collaborate on sharing vehicles and other heavy equipment. The Essex board also heard an update on some of the district's programming. Wells says they are close to hiring a new agriculture instructor for next year.
"Michael Cutler is doing our Vo-Ag right now," said Wells. "He just had a baby and he runs a hog operation. He's just such a busy man and such a great teacher. We're sad that he's leaving us, but we do have another teacher we hope to have on contract by the next board meeting. We were able to find a very qualified person to replace him. That person would be half-time high school ag and half-time farm school working with elementary kids on ag and animal sciences."
Wells says talks are also underway to hire an instructor for the district's planned culinary arts program after the original hire for the position moved away. Wells was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Line Program. You can hear his full interview below.