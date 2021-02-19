(Essex) -- Students in two KMAland districts are hoping to take the "ultimate field trip" this year.
Earlier this week, the Essex School Board approved a resolution to allow the district's middle school students to join Hamburg students on a 10-day excursion through the nation's mid-section. Washington, D.C. is just one of the destinations on the trek that begins May 24th and ends June 4th. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both districts. Wells tells KMA News the Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal, Missouri is the first stop in what he calls "a very encompassing trip."
"The kids will go through the cave--that's from his book," said Wells. "They'll hear that story. They'll go to Springfield to see Abraham Lincoln's home, his tomb. The kids will be camping out and fishing. Then, we go to Indianapolis, and we'll do ziplining--which will be a ton of fun. We'll drive to Pittsburgh, and we'll see Andy Warhol's art museum, which is amazing. Then, we'll go to the Pittsburgh Steelers' football stadium (Heinz Field), and get a tour of that."
From Pittsburgh, the students travel to Gettysburg, where they'll spend a full day on the Civil War battlefields, and learn about Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg address. From there, it's off to Washington.
"We'll spend four days doing all of D.C., including Mount Vernon," he said. "They'll do a boat cruise down the Potomac River. They'll do a boat tour of old Alexandria at night--the kids will really enjoy that. Then, on the way home, we'll stop in Hershey (Pennsylvania), and make Hershey's chocolate bars. They have an amusement park. Then, we go to Canton, Ohio to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, then to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, then we come home."
Wells says hopefully, the U.S. Capitol Building and the White House will be open for the students during their stay. COVID-19 forced Essex to cancel its trip last year. The superintendent says students in both districts have raised money for the trip.
"Essex last year raised about $27,000," said Wells. "We have not done fundraising this year with them, because they have enough money to go on the trip. The Hamburg kids are just really getting rolling with their fundraising. They have about $6,000 raised, and they need to raise another 20 grand before May. We're planning a drive-up chili supper there next Friday, a drive-up chili supper from 5-to-8 p.m. People can dine in there, as well."
In other business, the Essex board approved the district's calendar for next school year. School in Essex for the 2021-22 school year begins August 25th, and ends May 26th of next year.