(Essex) -- For the first time in a couple of school years, teachers' salaries are going up in Essex.
By unanimous vote earlier this week, the Essex School Board approved a two-year contract with the district's certified staff, which entails a 2.25% salary increase. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the level is slightly higher than that proposed by the Essex Education Association--representing the district's instructors.
"Our teachers came in and asked for 2%," said Wells. "And, our board gave them 2.25%--more than they asked--in a two-year contract. Most of our teachers will see about $1,400 in raises next year, and we appreciate our staff working with us."
Wells notes instructors' salaries were frozen for two years during the district's financial turmoil.
"When we were going through financial troubles, and all the talk about the school closing, our teachers made huge sacrifices," he said. "We appreciate that. And, the board showed that last (Wednesday) night by approving more than what the teachers are asking for. So, I applaud our board on their efforts to support our teachers."
Additionally, the board approved the state teacher retention bonuses championed by Governor Kim Reynolds and approved by the Iowa Legislature.
"We have 19 teachers qualified for that," said Wells. "They'll receive $1,000 in the March paycheck, plus FICA and IPERS on top of that. We applaud the governor for doing something for our teachers. It's greatly needed and appreciated by our staff."
Board members also approved the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funding for support staff retention bonuses. Wells says support staffers--including bus drivers, cooks and paraprofessionals--will receive $1,000 bonuses in September. And, the board approved the classified staff wages for the 2022-23 school year, which includes a minimum starting salary of $15 per hour--a $2 increase over the current rate. Also, the board approved the district's budget for the 2023 fiscal year, with a tax levy of $15.38 per thousand dollars valuation--a slight increase from the current fiscal year's levy of $15.01 per thousand.