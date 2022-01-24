(Essex) -- Cooperation between the Essex School District and a local financial institution could make two big projects a reality.
Recently, the Essex School Board approved a resolution to work with Bank Iowa on a possible land swap. Under the proposal, school officials would trade a parcel of land owned by the district in return for the bank's current facility. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News Bank Iowa is interested in building a new drive-thru facility on the district's property. Wells says the current bank location would serve as a future restaurant for the district's fledgling culinary arts program.
"We are looking at our culinary arts program," said Wells, "and trying to find a facility where we could run restaurant ran by students. That building would work for us. From the school's standpoint, we would like to be able to swap some land for that building. They would have a place to put their drive-thru bank by giving them some of school grounds. In return, we could get that building."
Calling the current Bank Iowa facility "gorgeous," Wells says the building would fit the needs for a restaurant.
"We had talked about trying to build a restaurant in our community," he said. "This building is far better than anything we can build. It would take some funds to put in a kitchen, but it would be a quick turnaround. It is a possibility if the board moves forward with it, and we could have a restaurant up and running next year. That's because the building is in such good shape."
Wells says the district has already secured a chef for the culinary arts program--an addition to the district's career academy activities. In addition, Wells says school officials are planning for the district's annual open house event February 17th.