(Essex) -- Plans for a proposed land swap between the Essex School District and a local business must wait for one more month.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board tabled action regarding a proposed land exchange with Bank Iowa. Under the proposal, Bank Iowa would receive a parcel of land owned by the district to construct a new bank, complete with a drive through window. In return, the district would receive the existing bank facility for conversion into a restaurant as part of the Essex career academy's culinary arts program. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News action was delayed until the board's February meeting because two students are still working with Bank Iowa officials on the new bank's plans--including the exact amount of land needed to fit the structure's dimensions.
Students from the Essex High School and Hamburg Charter High School building trades programs will construct the new bank building. Wells says the project is a new challenge for the students.
"The stakes are much higher when you're building a business for someone," he said. "The construction is different. There's higher requirements that are needed. So, it just teaches residential (construction) early on during the year--and some of these kids for two years--and then, here is a business you have to build using metal studs and different requirements with the bank. It's just a great experience that they're able to get different building types, and will open some doors for them to be hired in the summer for other jobs."
Wells says renovation of the current bank building into a restaurant--which he calls a "beautiful building"--won't take much.
"It would not take much," said Wells. "Everything will be in good shape before it's handed over to us. The big thing would be developing the kitchen. We're looking at remodeling the kitchen in Essex and using the equipment we have in there at the restaurant. But, there's a lot of work to be done before that. It may take six months or so to renovate it to meet the needs for our programs. But, we're hopeful. We don't anticipate it will be huge expenses."
Discussion also took place on another pending project in the Essex School District. Planning continues for a possible bond issue vote in September on renovating the district's East Gym facility into a community fitness center.