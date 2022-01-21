(Essex) -- Essex school officials say it's time to make a decision on the future of the district's East Gym facility.
Earlier this week, the Essex School Board reviewed options for a possible renovation of the venerable building. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the board is considering four options--ranging from doing something or nothing with the building.
"Some of them, of course, are very obvious," said Wells. "You do nothing, and you continue to use the facility as it is--don't invest any money in it. The electrical (system) and the restrooms in that building are not great--so that was one option. The second option is to just redo the restrooms. There's a little kitchen area that people can use for receptions. So, that was another option for the board."
Wells says the third option is passing a bond issue covering half of the renovation costs, estimated at up to $700,000. Fundraising dollars, grant money and funding from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE revenues would cover the remaining costs. Option four is to seek a bond issue for the entire amount, an estimated $1.4 million. After consideration discussion, the board opted to meet with the Essex City Council and Mayor Calvin Kinney for their input on the facility's future. Wells says cooperation with the city on this project is important.
"The city is an important partner with us," he said. "They have several important projects going on, as well. They have the opera house that they're working on, and we want to make sure that as we develop these facilities, that they meet the community's needs. If the opera house is large enough to have large receptions, is it really necessary to do the East Gym, or vice versa?"
While saying he believes the support for the project is there, the superintendent says the time to decide the gym's future is now.
"Either we're going to do it, or we're going to quit talking about it," said Wells. "For years, there's been a conversation about the East Gym, and we've been very hesitant to make decisions about it. So, let's make a decision one way or the other, and then move on from it."
Wells expects the board to decide on an option at its next regular meeting in February. In other business, the board approved a motion with work with Bank Iowa on a proposed land swap, in which the bank would receive district property for a possible new drive-up facility. In return, the district would receive the bank's existing building for renovation into a proposed restaurant for the high school's fledgling culinary arts program.