(Essex) -- Essex school officials are already setting financial goals for the district heading into the new year.
Discussion on the district's line item budget took place at a recent Essex School Board meeting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the review of line item expenses was part of the board's goal for next fiscal year to keep expenses under the $3 million mark. Wells says the district's unspent balance will play a big role in meeting that goal.
"If your unspent balance goes negative," said Wells, "that's how the state of Iowa closes you. Farragut, when they were closed, they actually had cash in the bank, but they didn't have any authority to spend it. So, that's the key factor for us to look at as we're doing our budgets, and we're doing negotiations with our staff, and if we stay under $3 million--we bring in about $3.2 million a year--our unspent balance would actually grow."
Over the past two school years, the district's unspent balance amount has declined from $1.3 million to about $1 million. Wells says the board will look for possible reductions in the district's line item budget.
"It's going to be difficult," he said, "because we don't have a lot of areas in our school that we can make reductions, because we're a single section (district). The key factor is the number of students we have. If our student enrollment is declining, that's a major concern, because our expenditures don't go down, usually. We look at that very closely, and we try to manage it, and make sure that our district is financially solvent."
One possible option is to offer early retirement for some longtime Essex staff members.
"Teachers who are making $50,000 or $60,000 a year can take an early retirement package," said Wells, "then we bring in new teachers at $35,000, we'd save about $25,000 per teacher. So, we're looking very closely at that."
Wells says the board is expected to review possible early retirement packages at a special meeting Tuesday evening. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.