(Essex) -- Essex school officials believe new programs are luring new students to the district.
Members of the Essex School Board heard an update on the district's enrollment numbers at its regular meeting Wednesday evening. While the exact certified enrollment numbers are not yet established, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells projects the district is up 26 students over last school year. Wells discussed the preliminary numbers on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"Most of those students are open-enrolled into our district, we think because of the new program we're doing," said Wells. "So, we're really excited for Essex. We have 193 in the school, up from 167 a year ago--so that's really positive news for our school."
One of the new programs in the district's fledgling Career Academy is a construction trades program. Under the direction of instructor Roger Looker, 12 students are building a house in a lot across from the Essex K-12 complex.
"It's a 1,300 square-foot house," said Wells, "with over 800 square feet in the basement. So, it's over 2,000 square feet. It'll have three bedrooms, two bathrooms upstairs. We went ahead and plumbed a bathroom in the basement, but we will not finish the basement. We're going to be running an ad for families to apply for this house, and the board will decide who gets it. We'll be selling the house at cost, so someone is going to get a beautiful home."
Wells says students have coped with the elements during the initial construction work.
"We had one week of just ongoing rain," said Wells. "But, Roger Looker, he owns the company, and those old boys don't believe in taking days off. So, they work in the rain. They continue their job. They've got a job to do, and they understand it. This is a job--this isn't really school, and you're going to be treated like an employee. You're expected to come in the rain, and we're going to do the work we're hired to do. It's going fine. We've had a few days that were slow. We've waited on concrete, and a few other days."
Plans call for the house's completion in April. Another new program underway is the district's farm school--similar to one in the Hamburg School District, where Wells is also superintendent. Wells says the district's vo-ag students will receive the class' first eggs early next week.
"Monday, we start hatching the eggs for the farm school," he said. "So, those will be in our classrooms in Essex. Michael Cutler, our new ag teacher who's from the Clarinda-Shen area--a local farmer--is our teacher. Him and his class will be designing and constructing the building for us.
"Right now is not a great time to bring animals on. So, it will be early spring that we actually bring the animals. We'll get all the buildings built, and get it laid out with fencing. By March--late March--we'll have everything operational," Wells added.
In addition, the board Wednesday night approved a request for the Essex scuba diving class to participate in a Polar Bear Swim at Lake Okoboji October 9th as part of the students' certification dive. Members of Hamburg's diving class are also expected to join the trip. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.