(Essex) -- Essex city and school officials hope the spirit of cooperation between the two entities continues.
Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney discussed the current state of sharing between the city and school district with the Essex School Board Wednesday night. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News Kinney reviewed the existing sharing situations, and expressed the desire to not only continue but expand cooperation in the future.
"Basically, we help each other with mowing," said Kinney. "They do our snow removal. When their employees take vacations, we help them out in filling the gaps. With the construction of our house, they've been really good in coming over with equipment, and helping us with that. He (Kinney) just wanted to discuss the future of those sharing agreements. No money exchanges hands between the two entities, but it's gone well, and the board would like to continue, and the city council would like to continue with those arrangements."
Wells says Kinney discussed how the Essex K-12 complex--with its quick connection capabilities for generators--makes it suitable as a community emergency operations center in situations as last December's derecho.
"Last December, there were some short time periods when we had winter issues with heating," he said. "The city hall filled those gaps. We're moving forward with the school being an emergency site for the community with a quick connect, so that we can get a generator and sustain people for longer periods of time."
Wells says another future sharing avenue involves vehicle and equipment purchases.
"When we're buying vans and cars, and they're buying heavy equipment," said Wells, "there's no reason for us to own a snow truck with a plow when we can share the city's vehicle. Same thing if city officials are going to a state meeting, we have five or six vans. There's no sense in them sitting here unused if the city can use them. So, we will continue to look at other options like. And also, purchasing. We're both nonprofits, and if we can purchase things together--supplies, etcetera--that could save both of us."
As a superintendent, Wells says he appreciates having a mayor and city government that's helpful to the school district. In other business Wednesday night, the board approved the district and superintendent's goals for the 2022-23 school year.