(Essex) -- Essex school officials are pleased with the district's financial condition as the calendar year comes to a close.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells updated the district's financial picture at Wednesday night's Essex School Board meeting. Back in early 2019, considered a possible whole grade sharing with other area school districts because of financial concerns. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Wells says the picture is much brighter these days.
"Three years ago, there was a lot of talk about the Essex schools closing," said Wells. "We're not going to have any money, the student numbers are down, and we wanted the board to know where we are today. And, our unspent balance has increased. We're over a million--$1.1 million, almost $1.2 million in unspent balance. Our student enrollment numbers are up, we're adding programs--we're doing very well."
Boosting the district is this fall's certified enrollment report, which set total enrollment at 198--up 18 from last school year. The increased enrollment means more supplemental state aid. Wells hopes the report will calm any concerns from the public about the district's future.
"Emotions are very high in communities when you talk about your school," he said. "We want the public to know our school is very sound, and we're looking forward to a long life in the Essex Community Schools."
Wells also cites some special awards given to the district in recent months.
"The elementary being awarded as one of the best schools by U.S. News," said Wells. "The high school has been awarded best school in southwest Iowa. Our scores are very good. Essex is an excellent academic school, and we want people to know that."
Currently, the district's career academy curricula includes a farm school, in which students take care of chickens and goats, the construction trades program, and a culinary arts program. In an earlier interview with KMA News, Wells says the district's future goal is 250 students--a total state officials consider as a sign of a viable school district. However, he added additional housing is necessary in order to meet that goal. In other business Wednesday, the board set a public hearing for January 18th on the use of PPEL and SAVE dollars for a loan to replace the elementary wing's roof, and the district's calendar for the 2023-24 school year. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells here: