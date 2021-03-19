(Essex) -- A tax levy increase and cuts in expenditures are among the budget-related moves made by the Essex School Board this week.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the board approved the district's budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1st. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district's tax levy for next fiscal year is approximately $15.01 per thousand dollars valuation--an increase of about $2.40 per thousand from the current fiscal year's levy. Wells attributes the hike to an increase in the cash reserve of $389,000, and a $99,000 increase in the district's management fund to cover early retirements of three staff members. Those early retirements are included in approximately $270,000 in reduced expenditures for next fiscal year. Wells cited the district's decreasing unspent balance as among the reasons for the budget cuts. The superintendent discussed the dangers of a dwindling unspent balance in a December interview with KMA News.
"If your unspent balance goes negative," said Wells, "that's how the state of Iowa closes you. Farragut, when they were closed, they actually had cash in the bank, but they didn't have any authority to spend it. So, that's the key factor for us to look at as we're doing our budgets, and we're doing negotiations with our staff, and if we stay under $3 million--we bring in about $3.2 million a year--our unspent balance would actually grow."
Over the past two school years, the district's unspent balance amount has declined from $1.3 million to about $1 million. Wells hinted at possible cuts in the December interview.
"It's going to be difficult," he said, "because we don't have a lot of areas in our school that we can make reductions, because we're a single section (district). The key factor is the number of students we have. If our student enrollment is declining, that's a major concern, because our expenditures don't go down, usually. We look at that very closely, and we try to manage it, and make sure that our district is financially solvent."
Other reductions include cuts in support staff. While saying the district is in good financial position, he says Essex must increase its enrollment to the target number of 250 students. Currently, Essex's enrollment totals 192 students.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved the district's calendar for the 2021-22 school year, with a starting date of August 25th, and ending date of May 25th, 2022. Also included in the calendar is a two-week Christmas break, and no school on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.