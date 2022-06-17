(Essex) -- Dr. Mike Wells and other staff members will continue splitting their time between two school districts next academic year.
At its regular meeting Thursday evening, the Essex School Board renewed a long list of sharing agreements with the Hamburg School District for the 2022-23 school year. Wells tells KMA News state allows operational sharing between area districts--and both districts will benefit from sharing his position, among others.
"We approved sharing a superintendent," said Wells. "That will cost the Essex School District $30,000. But in return, they (Essex) get eight students, or $56,000 (in supplemental state aid). So, it's actually a net profit for them. We also will share an SBO--a school business finance person, which is Melissa Chambers. They also will pay $20,000 to Hamburg, but they get to count five extra students at $7,400 a student--so that's a net profit, as well."
Other shared positions include a maintenance director.
"We'll be sharing Ryan Sand, our maintenance director, who's a tremendous asset to our districts," he said. "That guy can fix and just about figure out anything. So, they can count five additional students for that position. We share Brandi Oakes as human resource director. And, that taps out our '21 FTE (full time equivalent) of sharing."
Additionally, Essex will continue sharing elementary counseling and a social worker with the Green Hills Area Education Agency. In other business, the board approved the district's Career Technical Education plan for the coming school year. Wells made his comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.