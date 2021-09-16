(Essex) -- Essex school officials are addressing a staffing shortage in one particular category.
Discussion regarding enrollment numbers and staffing needs took place at Wednesday night's Essex School Board meeting. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the number of students open-enrolling into the district are on the rise.
"We've have had so many open enroll into Essex--especially special education students," said Wells. "A lot of students have dropped out of the bigger schools, and have come to a smaller setting. And, in order to take them, we have to add staff to meet their needs."
To remedy the situation, Wells says the district is hiring two additional special education instructors.
"Pat Rainer from Clarinda took a position with us," he said. "She'll be working with our life skills kids. Then, we are going to advertise and hopefully hire one over the Christmas break. We have enough to get by until Christmas break. We're hoping to get a graduate from the December graduation, and bring on another full time special education teacher."
Though certified enrollment numbers aren't due into the Iowa Department of Education until next month, Wells projects the district's enrollment at 195 students for this school year--not counting those open enrolling out of the district. Still, the superintendent expects bigger enrollment numbers than the 2020-21 school year. In other business, the board approved a 10-cent increase in adult lunch prices from $3.85 to $3.95 an hour.