(Essex) -- Slight changes in food services are in store for students instructors returning to the Essex School District this fall.
Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells reviewed those changes with the Essex School Board at its regular meeting Wednesday evening. Wells tells KMA News the main differences include how the meals are prepared, and the equipment used to cook the food.
"We're going to be doing family style meals, and have all of the food made from scratch," said Wells. "So, there's going to be some purchases. We're going to go to five-gallon milk (cartons) versus individual cartons. It tastes better, it's colder and it's a lot cheaper. We'll be ordering about $20,000 worth of equipment for our kitchen, so that was one of the big topics."
In addition, students enrolled in the high school's culinary arts program--a big part of the district's career academy program--will assist in preparing a portion of the meals.
"Our kitchen staff, and (food service director) Stephanie Sholes, will be making the food from scratch in the kitchen," he said. "She'll be assisted by Alex Kellison, our chef, and the culinary arts program. They'll be doing pieces of the meals--the desserts, the breads, a lot of those things. They'll be assisting. But, our new director is fired up and ready to get different types of meals prepared for our kids."
Earlier this year, the board approved a land swap with Bank Iowa, in which the district receives Bank Iowa's existing facility for use as a future restaurant, in return for a parcel of land owned by the district as the site of the bank's new location. However, Wells says those activities are on hold.
"Bank Iowa is working on some of their changes," said Wells. "As soon as they get another facility, then we'll move forward with that. We really don't have a timeline on that. But, our future plan is to get the Bank Iowa building in Essex. John McBride's been awesome to work with in trying to work with our school system. After we receive it, it will be another six months preparing it, and working with the board to decide what exactly that will look like."
In addition, the board approved changes to the district's 500 series of board policies.