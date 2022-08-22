(Essex) -- Objectives for the Essex School District are set for the new school year.
Recently, the Essex School Board approved goals for both the district and superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, which gets underway for students this week. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district's first two goals involved improved test scores and continued development of the district's career academy programming.
"Our number-one goal is to increase the number of students proficient in math, science and reading," said Wells. "Our Iowa assessment scores were excellent last year, and Essex really is leading the area of the state in academics. So, that's our main focus. The second part is to continue to offer innovative programs, such as maker space, the farm school and the charter school programs. The board wants us to continue in that direction."
Wells says the district's third goal is to recruit qualified people as staff members. Like other districts, Wells says Essex faces the challenge of luring educational professionals to fill various jobs.
"We went to several job fairs last year that paid off for us," he said. "We went to Columbia, Missouri to get a teacher. We went to Arkansas, so we'll continue to expand where we look for teachers, and hopefully we can find the very best teachers for our kids."
Wells says topping the list of his own personal goals is continuing to improve the district's financial condition--including increasing the district's unspent balance.
"You know, the conversation was three years ago that this school won't be around in three years--it'll be bankrupt," said Wells. And, our finances today are better than they've been in over a decade--and we're continuing in that direction. So, that's my number-one goal, to make sure the school is sustained for the community and for the kids here."
Wells' second goal is continue his education, and gain more expertise in administration. Goal number three is to expand the district's programs, and put Essex on the map as "a very important, innovative school in Iowa."