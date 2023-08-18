(Essex) -- Essex school officials have set an election for November 7th to extend a property tax levy assisting in the district's various maintenance and improvement efforts.
At its regular meeting Wednesday night, the Essex School Board approved calling for an election to extend the voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the PPEL levy has been in place for several years but is up for expiration in 2025. Wells emphasized the levy's importance in handling various maintenance and improvement projects for the school facilities.
"Recently we just did a half-a-million dollar project on our (elementary) roof and that was paid by the PPEL so that we wouldn't have to tax our public or pass a revenue bond to do these projects," said Wells. "It's very important to our district and it takes 50% plus one vote to pass and we'll be sending information out to our public and telling them what we plan to use these funds for. Hopefully, people vote for it."
Regarding property taxes, Wells says the voter-approved PPEL would continue at $1.34 per thousand dollars valuation on top of a board-approved $0.33 per thousand PPEL levy. He adds the levies generate roughly $200,000 annually. The superintendent says several upgrades are planned for the district, including more repairs to the roof.
"We need to be doing the other half (of the roof) within the next 10 years so the funds will be used for that," Wells explained. "We also use the levy to fund transportation and we do need to purchase a couple of new vans and a school bus, as we do have a rotation for our school buses."
Wells expects the majority of the larger purchases to be completed within the next two-to-five years.
"In the next two-to-five years, we'll replace the other half of the roof and that will eat up probably $650,000 which is three years worth of our PPEL, and then in two years we need to buy a school bus--which will be $100,000," he said. "Then we have constant repairs on our football field, baseball and softball fields, and then building repairs."
Wells made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. You can hear the full interview below: