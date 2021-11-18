(Essex) -- Now that its first housing project is sold, some Essex School District students are now working on another project.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board approved the sale of the district's Building Trades class' first home to Blake Jensen for $181,450. Students completed the project at the end of last school year as part of the district 's career academy programming. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News work is now underway on a second housing project targeted for completion next spring.
"The next house is going to be a 2,500 square-foot home," said Wells. "It's about three block up the street on South Street--706 South Street. It will be three bedrooms upstairs, and if the family chooses, three bedrooms downstairs, three baths. It's a much larger home on a bigger lot, and it's just going to be a bigger home."
Plans also call for brick front on the structure's front. Wells says students have already erected the house's walls, and hope to install roofing in the next couple weeks. Despite the challenge of constructing a bigger house, Wells says the students have a year's experience under their belts.
"Some of the students are in their second year of the program," said Wells. "So, actually, it's going much quicker and much smoother, because the kids know what to do. They know how to read the blueprints, they know how to construct the walls. There's a lot of letting students lead groups of workers, versus the teacher having to teach everything. We're excited about it. Our goal is to have it done the first of May."
In other business, the board approved a two-year contract for K-12 Principal Rob Brecht, including a 3% salary increase. Wells says Brecht has been a key cog in the district's operations.
"Mr. Brecht has done such a great job," said Wells. "Not only is he principal, but he is also AD (athletic director). He's coaching boys and girls jr. high basketball, and he does really anything that is really needed. We're certainly blessed that they approved his contract. We certainly don't want to lose that guy."
Wednesday night's meeting also marked the board's reorganization following this month's school board elections. Board members approved Meredith Baker as president and Rebecca Franks, vice president, for the 2021-22 school year. Franks was reelected to another term earlier this month, while Cole Thornton was selected as a new board member, succeeding Lori Racine.