(Essex) -- After a brief scare with mold issues in the basement of its Main Street location caused an interruption in services, the Essex Child Center is expected to re-open Monday.
That's according to Essex Child Center Executive Director Ashle Holmes, who tells KMA News that after she and her staff had discovered some water damage, a few structural issues, and what they believed to be mold in the three basements of the childcare facility just over a week ago, an inspection company came down and initially deemed the structure unsafe and advised them to close--which they currently have done after an emergency board meeting. However, after coordinating with the city, school, fire marshal's office, and multiple mold removal companies, Holmes says a structural engineer advised them the issue is less dire than initially thought.
"One of the things that the state advised us to do was we needed to have a structural engineer come in and review our building to make sure we could even get back into it and give us those options," said Holmes. "So, we had a guy come down and he looked through the building and deemed us safe. It's a 100-plus year old building and I'd love to know if someone knows when it was built. But, with it being a very old building and the condition it is in, (the engineer) said it is a pretty sound building."
Following the initial news, Holmes also met with the Essex School Board on potentially housing some of their children if they had to close for an extended period. She adds that the district and the Turnbull Child Development Center quickly offered temporary locations.
"(The school) offered a room that we could have our older kids in and then we actually found some support from Turnbull in Shenandoah," she said. "They reached out and they were offering to house some of our littles like our babies and our toddlers. We got a lot of love this week with everything that was going on."
She added the St. John's Lutheran Church had also offered their building, but the fire marshal said that wouldn't be allowed due to some fire system issues. Now, Holmes says they have received a checklist of repair and clean-up items from the state to complete before re-opening. She adds that an individual is already working in their three basements and crawl space, hoping to finish those efforts by Friday.
"So, he's going down and taking down some old ceiling that was still up in some of it and making sure there's old debris that's taken out so we can see everything," Holmes explained. "We had to get some commercial-grade dehumidifiers and more air movement going and we've always struggled with our alley--it just loves to dump water into our basement, water really seeps in from our alley side."
She adds that the state has also asked them to explore ways to reduce the amount of water seeping in from the alley. While they won't be closed as long as initially expected, Holmes says it has still been a blow to the community members who rely on the facility for their children while at work. That's why Holmes says she and her staff have greatly appreciated other community entities' support and quick action.
"Our great Mayor, Calvin Kinney, reached out showing us support and giving us some references and we've also been in contact with Tess Nelson, because at the time when this first happened, we said 'if we're building we're going to need grant help and all that kind of stuff'--so she's helped us," said Holmes. "The school, Melissa Chambers and Dr. (Mike) Wells helped us a lot and the whole school board--they really jumped in and I'm so glad we went to them because they gave us so many outlets to try."
While they might not need to relocate now, given the age of the building, Holmes adds the situation has begun to present some options to build on in the future should they choose to upgrade their facility or relocate. She adds the center is also currently holding a pop-can drive until August 27 to help raise funds for the repairs and clean-up efforts. Holmes thanked anybody who provided guidance, alternate locations, and assistance over the past few weeks.