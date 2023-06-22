(Essex) -- Essex city and school officials are addressing issues surrounding the community's youth sports program.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board discussed the possibility of the school district assuming control of youth sports. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the proposal following an examination of issues with the current program.
"The community of Essex operates a youth sports program," said Wells. "We've had a few logistic issues, equipment issues, training of coaches. So, the mayor (Calvin Kinney) and I met, and discussed the possibility of us working together, possibly putting the youth sports program into our system and under our umbrella, because we have a full-time athletic director (Fred Patton) who can help with scheduling and training of coaches."
Wells says transportation and coaches are two of the main issues involving youth athletics.
"All of the people involved work really hard," said Wells. "But even transportation of games, if parents aren't available, how do kids get there? We have a ton of resources. We have school buses, we have vans that we can use if it were under our umbrella. And then, of course, scheduling. If we're not working closely, our fields are tied up with high school and junior high games, and then where does our youth sports play?"
Board members requested Wells and a district committee meet with city officials to hammer out a plan for presentation at its August meeting.
"We don't want to step on toes," said Wells. "We really want to work together. The city has been a great partner for the school. We want to make sure our kids and our community are represented in a positive manner, and well organized. And so, working together, we hope we can accomplish that."
In other business, the board approved extra duty contracts for all coaches and sponsors--except for baseball and softball coaches contracts, which will be issued at the end of the current seasons--the district's financial audit for the 2021-22 school year, and the Iowa Association of School Board's priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session.