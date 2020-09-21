(Essex) -- Essex officials are seeking public input in mapping the community's future.
Residents are asked to attend a public meeting Wednesday evening at 6 at Essex City Park. Danielle Briggs is a community development specialist with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council. Briggs tells KMA News the meeting is the first of several in the development of a comprehensive plan setting the city's future direction.
"Essex is going through a comprehensive planning process," said Briggs. "Basically, a comprehensive plan is a long-range plan for communities to address goals and aspirations they have. It's comprehensive in nature, as it covers a broad variety of topics such as housing, land use, transportation, economic development--things like that."
Briggs says the meeting will cover a number of topics.
"We'll be talking about draft goals that the city has," she said. "We'll be going over a SWOT analysis--which is the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the community, We'll talk about some draft objectives and action items, and just get an overall feel for what Essex has done in the past 10 years--things like that."
Briggs says a comprehensive plan will help determine possible future projects, and potential areas of growth.
"What they do is they help cities plan for the future," said Briggs, "and they can help in reducing costs by laying out specific goals, and then action items to meet those goals. So, it basically gives the city a chance to evaluate projects they want to do, and get their ducks in order--like going out of order with projects, and having to redo things if time passes."
The goal is to have a plan developed by next Labor Day. Wednesday's meeting is being held at the park because of COVID-19 precautions. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will take place at the Essex School Gym.