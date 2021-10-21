(Essex) -- Four of the five Essex City Council candidates support the law enforcement coverage provided by Shenandoah Police.
Shen PD has served the community's law enforcement needs for the past nine years under a 28-E agreement. During this week's Essex election forum at the Allen Stuart gym, council candidates in attendance were asked whether the city's current law enforcement coverage is adequate, or whether changes are necessary. While saying she hasn't needed police assistance for a while, candidate Heather Thornton says she believes officers are visible in the community.
"I see them patroling frequently--especially in the evenings," said Thornton. "I guess I would have to look more into, the response times, and stuff. It would be nice to have our own police force, but I think Shenandoah does a nice job."
While saying the current coverage is adequate, Jeff Eshelman says he would like to see a Shenandoah police vehicle parked in Essex overnight. Eshelman adds the arrangement helps Essex from a financial standpoint.
"The revenue does go to the city of Essex," said Eshelman. "I think that's great. I'm not suggesting that there should be any speed traps, or anything--slow down, everybody, and wear your seat belts. I think they're going a great job."
Nicole Wenstrand, the lone incumbent in the council race, believes no changes are needed in the current agreement with Shenandoah. She also believes increased coverage is unnecessary.
"I truly believe that the people in this town, I trust them enough that we don't them here 24-7," said Wenstrand. "You have to trust your community, and you have to trust everyone living here. Until this community makes me not trust them, then it's an issue we have to address."
Likewise, Donald Olson sees no reason to change the current police arrangements with Shenandoah.
"I think our police force is awesome the way it is," said Olson. "They patrol 24-7. When I used to work at nights, I see them at night. I see them at day, I see them in the morning. They even stop by my house and talk to me."
Five candidates are running for two positions on the Essex council. A fifth candidate, Dennis Gresham, was unable to attend Tuesday night's forum, sponsored by the Essex Middle School and High School social studies classes.