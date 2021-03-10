(Essex) – More sharing opportunities are in the offing between the city of Essex and the Essex School District.
Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells proposed three ideas for city-school cooperation at Wednesday night’s Essex School Board meeting. Wells’ first proposal is for the city to share a maintenance employee with district beginning next school year. He says the proposal to share District Custodian/Maintenance Employee Louis Zager’s services is part of the district’s cost-cutting measures.
“In the school district next year, we’re reducing $270,000 in expenditures to help correct our budget,” said Wells. “One way we could save money is if Louie – who currently works with your city people a lot – if the city was to put him on as an employee, and if we were to pay the city for that service as a maintenance contract, we’re allowed to take that out of a different account besides our general fund.”
Wells estimates the move would save the district’s general fund approximately $60,000. He adds the district could also receive operational sharing qualifier funding, adding five extra students to enrollment figures. The superintendent also proposes that the district acquire a corner lot on Main Street for a future restaurant operated by students and a chef.
“As we expand our career academies next year, we’re going to add culinary arts,” he said. “We’d like to be able to operate a restaurant Monday through Friday in the morning and noon serving breakfast and lunch with the chef, and then Friday and/or Saturday night, serving an evening meal.”
Students involved in the high school’s industrial trades program would construct the restaurant in July and August. Additionally, Wells requested that the city allow the district to repair and renovate the bandstand located in City Park. He says Art Instructor Kurtis Sloop would provide drawings for the council in April.
“We want to make sure it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Wells. “We think construction trades’ kids and some adult help that we have, we can make it very nice. There really would be no commitment from the city, except approval of plans. We want it to look the way you want it look. And, if we had some original paintings, or drawings, or pictures of it, we would try to return to what it looked like when they originally built it.”
Council members suggested the city could provide materials for the project, since school district funds will cover its cost. More discussion on the proposals is expected at the council’s next regular meeting in April.
In other business, by a 4-to-1 vote, the council approved the third and final reading of the noise amendment to city ordinances. Councilman Calvin Kinney cast the lone dissenting vote. The council then formally adopted the amendment. Also, the council approved a resolution adopting the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022. Council members also heard a presentation of the final water system preliminary engineering report from JEO Consulting Group. We’ll have more on that in a future news story.