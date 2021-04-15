(Essex) -- Plans for a student-run restaurant in Essex were formally unveiled at Wednesday night's Essex City Council meeting.
Essex School District officials propose construction of a restaurant as part of the district's culinary arts program. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the program is an addition to the district's career academy curricula, which also includes construction trades, electrical and welding instruction.
"We would be working with Iowa Western Community College," said Wells. "It would be a full culinary arts program, and the students who are in it would participate in it from 8 a.m. to noon their junior and senior year, and they would have a diploma in culinary arts when they graduate from the community college. As part of that, the students have proposed that we actually construct a restaurant in the community of Essex."
Wells says school officials are asking the city to provide the corner lot on the city's Main Street as a gift. That lot would serve as the location for the proposed restaurant...
"The city council has a nice lot, a corner lot on Main Street that they're willing to give to the school for that project," he said. "Then, we'd all roll up our sleeves, and with our construction trades class this summer, begin building the restaurant. The design of the restaurant is a 1950's retro downstairs with the kitchen and restaurants, and upstairs, a more upscale restaurant."
Wells says a chef will supervise the students, and he hopes that architects and electricians would donate their time to assist in the restaurant's construction. The superintendent says the project would benefit both the city and the district's students, and is an example of cooperation between the city and school district.
"The school and the city have worked very closely together," said Wells. "We share mowing, we help them with mowing. They help us with snow removal. We share maintenance, we share equipment. The city of Essex has been wonderful. The mayor (Marian Durfey) has really helped us develop our programs, and anything that the city needs--school buses for events, for example--the school will do."
Council members made no decision on the proposed land gift to the district at Wednesday night's meeting. And, no action was taken on a 28-E agreement to share a maintenance person with the school district. The Essex School Board has yet to approve the restaurant project.
NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the council had approved gifting the corner lot to the school district. We apologize for the error.