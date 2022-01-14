(Essex) -- The Essex City Council is asking for applicants to fill a vacancy on the council.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council discussed how to fill a vacancy left by the election of Mayor Calvin Kinney. Kinney tells KMA News the council had a couple of options moving forward, however there were a few factors that gave the council pause in pursuing a special election.
"The cost always comes into play, which would be approximately $3,500, and the length of time because we have budgeting and some other items that may be drawn out and slowed down with a four-seat council," Kinney said. "But ultimately our council did a great job they reached out to residents to also get their feelings and their feedback."
The second option, Kinney says, was to move forward with an appointment made by the council, which Kinney says was preferred by the council. Thus, by a 3-1 vote, the council moved to fill the vacancy by appointment with letters of appointment due by February 1st.
"That process is going to begin rather quickly, and we will be putting a notice out with an application to be picked up at city hall," Kinney said. "Then going forward we will review those applications and make a decision the 1st of February."
Council member Betty Franks cast the lone dissenting vote. The person appointed would serve the equivalent of a two year term filling the remainder of the term vacated by Kinney, and would have the option to run for re-election in the 2023 November general elections.
Those wishing to apply for the vacancy can pick up an application form at Essex City Hall or call 712-379-3444.