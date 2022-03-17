(Essex) -- The city of Essex has adopted a pair of resolutions regarding alternate forms of energy.
During its most recent regular meeting, the Essex City Council approved resolution 2022-17 amending the current nuisance abatement to include a paragraph regarding large wind towers. In addition, with the resolution, the city has adopted Extraterritorial Jurisdiction per Iowa Code 354.9 and Code 499B for large open areas, often used for agricultural purposes along city limits.
Cited in the resolution were concerns of wind turbines being placed in these open agricultural spaces within or around city limits, thus impairing or obstructing the view of residents and adversely affecting the use and habitability of nearby properties. Additionally, the resolution states wind towers and support facilities, Wellheads, Zones of Sensitivity, Solar, Mini houses, and horizontal property regime may be considered annoying, damaging, or injurious to the public health of city residents. However, the amendment does not apply to small individual residences or business wind generators regulated and controlled by other portions of city ordinances.
In addition, the council unanimously approved resolution 2022-18, setting a solar regulation and changing the zoning ordinance to address solar. Under the new regulation, residents wishing to install solar must provide an application to the council, including drawings of a proposed roof or ground-mounted solar energy system. In addition, all proposed systems require a building permit and must comply with all other state codes.
A copy of both resolutions unanimously passed is available below.