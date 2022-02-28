(Shenandoah) -- The Essex High School Speech Team competed in the District Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday at Shenandoah High School.
Below are the results from Essex Speech Coach Blair DeBolt.
Two members of the team competed in two events. Both events received a 1 rating and will be advancing to the IHSSA State Individual Speech Contest, which will take place at ADM High School on Saturday, Mar. 12.
Students and events earning Division 1 ratings:
Brianne Johnson - Musical Theatre
Ashley Brooks - Improvisation
Congratulations to the Essex Speech Team! They represented themselves and the school wonderfully.
