(Essex) -- Planning is underway in the Essex School District for the ultimate show-and-tell event.
Discussion on the district's upcoming "Come See Our Schools Night" took place at Wednesday evening's Essex School Board meeting. Scheduled for February 19th, the event serves as a showcase for the district's new programs. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News a similar event last year drew about 100 people.
"We had a day for people from the surrounding area to come and see Essex schools, and see the programs we have," said Wells. "We have a fun night, where we take them through our programs, which includes virtual reality, 3-D programming, lasers. We'll have a planetarium and some different things. So. we just invite the public from the area--parents, kids, anyone that wants to come. We provide a meal that's prepared by our children, our students, and let people come see what Essex is all about.
"We want to make sure that people understand that small schools are great, and it's a great opportunity for us to do that," he added.
Wells says those attending this year's event will witness the many changes taking place in the district over the past few years.
"For example, one of the places they'll be able to go is to the house that the kids are building," he said. "They'll be able to go in, and see the progress that's been made. They're inside working now, and our high school kids will be able to give them tours of the house, and tell them about how the process works. So, yeah, it was well attended a year ago, and we just think we've got a lot of great programs going on in our school. We'll have a station set up for our scuba program. They can try on scuba gear, and again, the virtual reality stuff, as well."
Wells says mask requirements and other safety precautions will be in place due to COVID-19.
"All the programs will be spread out throughout the building, and we'll limit the people who can be in each room," said Wells. "We will honor the six-foot spacing as much as we can, and again, requiring that everyone wears a mask. We'll do temperatures at the door--anybody that has a 100.4 or higher wouldn't be allowed in, and we'll make sure we're sanitizing in and around the rooms, as well."
In other business, the board set a public hearing on the district's calendar for the 2021-22 school year for its March 17th meeting. The board also heard a report on the district's apprenticeship program, as well as an update on the district's nutritional program goals as part of its five-year strategic plan.