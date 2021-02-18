(Essex) -- Plans for renovation of the Essex East Gym will be on display at a special event this weekend.
Members of the community's East Gym committee are holding an open house at the gym Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow the public to view artists' renderings of various proposals for the facility's renovation. Ideas include adding cardiovascular exercise equipment, a weight room, new restrooms and lockers, and a coffee and snack area, among others. Architect Jerry Purdy of Design Alliance unveiled options for a future project at an Essex School Board meeting last April. Purdy says the gym is generally in good shape.
"The pieces of it that are still there," he said, "the gymnasium recently had its floor painted, so it's in good shape. It's painted, it's bright. That remaining piece of the original campus is still in pretty good shape. Now, it has the original windows that will be part of the conversation. But, we'll get to that somewhere down the road."
In a June interview with KMA News, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells said the building's renovation is an important component of the district's five-year strategic plan approved in 2020.
"We're blessed with a great facility over there," said the superintendent. "We use it currently for practices, but it could be use for a lot more--particularly for community use. A fitness center, reception area, game room--a lot of different options available. So, it's very important to us that we have a good community building, and the community will use that facility, and keep them in town. enjoying fitness."
Saturday's open house is in addition to the "Come See Our Schools Night" at the Essex K-12 building Friday from 5-to-8 p.m.