(Essex) -- Essex school officials are continuing what the superintendent calls a "thoughtful discussion" regarding a possible East Gym renovation project.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board reviewed possible options for renovating the facility. Those options included doing nothing, and using the building as is, renovating the restrooms, only, passing a bond issue to cover the half of the renovation costs, estimated at up to $700,000--with SAVE and PPEL funding covering the remaining half--or proposing a $1.4 million bond issue to cover the entire cost. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says school officials continue to talk with city officials and residents about the options, and a final decision is expected at the board's next meeting in March.
"We think we can definitely raise a large portion of the amount," said Wells, "and use our penny sales tax and our PPEL to fund that project. But, if they did that whole project of $1.4 million, we would need the community's support to do that. We'd need a small revenue bond to do that."
Wells says more public input is necessary before the final decision is made.
"It's been a conversation for many years in the community," he said. "We are to the point where we want to make a final decision. But, they also want to make a final decision and do what the community wants. It doesn't do us any good to put $1.4 million into a building that people won't use."
The superintendent says the board and city officials have conducted a "very thoughtful process" in determining the facility's fate.
"It seems like it's drug on, but they have done a thoughtful process," said Wells. "They've surveyed, they've had committees, and they are to the point where they need to make a decision. And, whatever the board decides, that will be the final decision. If they decide that they just want to redo the bathrooms in it, and that's all, then that's what we'll do. Then, we'll be done with it, and we're done with the conversation. We need to put a final period on it. So, I'm looking forward to the process."
Renovation of the East Gym was originally listed as part of the district's five-year plan passed by the board in early 2020. In other business, the board set a public hearing for March 16th at 6 p.m. on the district's budget for fiscal year 2023. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells here: