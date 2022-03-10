(Essex) -- Several fifth-grade students in the Essex School District will have their game idea brought to reality.
After Vicki Hume's fifth-grade students in the Essex School District submitted their game, "Cupcake Bakery," into the eSpark Game Creation Contest, little did they know they would be one of three ideas selected amongst hundreds of entries from around the country as winners. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," Hume says the idea to enter the contest came after reading about the Leader in Me Program and its focus on habits. Hume says the students focused on the specific practice of "synergy" during the project.
"We went ahead and put those habits into our daily activities, and so during this activity when we were doing this, our habit was 'synergize,' which Kira (Green) had mentioned," Hume explained. "That's really about using your creativity and using your teamwork and that just really fit right in. So, I don't know, the habits are really a wonderful way to do things in our school."
Hume says eSpark is a national learning platform that utilizes math and reading skills. Colt Nelson, one of the students in Hume's class, says the game combined those reading and math skills with a familiar "sweet treat."
"We all know that with cupcakes, you can have different toppings, and you will have to do math problems to grab the right ingredients so you can build the perfect cupcake," Nelson said.
Madison Otte, also a member of Hume's class, says the students were tasked to brainstorm ideas for what the game would be based around, and ultimately a unanimous enjoyment of cupcakes won out.
"So we were split into groups, or our table teams, to come up with an idea, and we voted on which idea we thought we could expand on the most and which one was the best, which was the cupcake shop," Otte explained. "How we came up with the cupcake shop idea was that everybody loves cupcakes."
The students also had the opportunity to meet and interact with several professional game developers via Zoom, who reviewed and chose the three finalists. You can hear the full interview with Hume, Nelson, Otte, Piper Maher, and Sophie Shirley below.