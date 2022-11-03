(Essex) -- There's a new classroom in the Essex School District--one with chickens and goats.
Located in a pen in back of the Essex K-12 complex, the district's fledgling farm school is in its first year. Based on a similar program in Hamburg, the Essex farm school is part of the district's career academy curricula. Rebekah Sampers is in her second year as the district's ag instructor. Sampers tells KMA News the farm school gives students of all grades hands-on experience in taking care of farm animals.
"The majority of our kids here at the school I would say do not have a farm background," said Samper. "So, they get to take on different responsibilities and opportunities at our farm school, such as working with animals, doing the chores--things like that."
It's a modest operation in year one--four egg-laying hens and two goats. But it's enough to keep kids busy. High school students feed the animals in the morning, while elementary students handle afternoon duties. Among other things, Sampers says students are learning responsibility.
"It takes a lot to care for animals," she said. "It's super-important caring for the animals, making sure they have the proper water and food given to them. Not only that, they're also learning what kind of food is given to the animals, and why."
Freshman Damien Aradamis is one of the students involved in the program. Aradamis says feeding the animals isn't as easy as it seems.
"You have to have a certain amount of food," said Aradamis, "like how to feed them, the mix and all that. You just can't give them like whatever you think's good."
For freshman Lydia Edwards, the farm school is an extension of her home activities.
"I kind of have a little bit of experience with it," said Edwards. "I live on a farm. My family has farm animals--cows and stuff. I always think it's super fun to have a little bit at school, too."
Another freshman, Mariska Kirchert, hopes to parlay skills learned in school into a career path.
"I would like to go into vet school," said Kirchert. "So, this could help me learn a little bit from the animals, and get to be with them."
If the program's inaugural year is successful, Samper hopes more animals are added to the farm school next year.