(Essex) -- The Essex Firefighters Association is staging its 47th annual fundraiser supper Saturday.
The event will serve as both a fundraiser and an opportunity to honor members of the Essex Fire & Rescue squad, according to event coordinator Becky Franks.
“We are gonna start a new tradition and honor a firefighter of the year and an EMS person of the year, and that’s gonna be voted on by each of our members,” Franks said. “We also lost three active members last year so we’re gonna do a memorial honor for them and present their family’s with a plaque.”
On the menu this year will be fried chicken, fried fish, beans, party potatoes, slaw, homemade desserts and beverages.
The money raised from the supper will go toward improving the equipment used by Essex Fire & Rescue.
“Mostly we use [the money] to buy new equipment,” Franks said. “Sometimes we have some aging equipment, or technology changes and some new things come out. It kind of takes the burden off the budget if we can use some of our fundraising money to buy that equipment and upgrade some things.”
It takes all hands on deck to stage the annual fundraiser dinner, and the Essex community joins in to assist each year.
“Our Essex Fire Explorers, which are our school age kids have been a huge help the last couple of years with this getting the station cleaned up and set up, helping us serve and getting all of that taken care of as well,” Franks said. “It’s the members themselves who do the cooking. The Essex Locker helps get the fish and the chicken and then we prepare it and serve it.”
The Essex Firefighters Association’s 47th annual Fish and Chicken Fry will be held at 410 Iowa Ave in Essex Saturday, March 25 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Franks from the KMA Morning Show.