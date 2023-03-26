(Essex-Hamburg) -- Some KMAland students are making a big splash in a special class.
On selected Fridays this school year, students in the Essex and Hamburg School Districts have got their feet wet--not to mention everything else--in a comprehensive scuba diving training class. Instruction takes place not in a classroom, but in the Clarinda Lied Center's indoor pool. Grant Plowman of Creston is one of two class instructors. Plowman tells KMA News Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells organized the class as part of each districts' career academy programs.
"Mike's got a lot of things going on at the school for career development," said Plowman. "This is another possibility that kids can go and do, whether it be a commercial aspect, or perhaps they want to lead dives at a resort, or maybe they eventually want to get into instruction and own a shop."
Beyond learning to scuba dive, Plowman says the class offers other educational applications.
"There's physics physiology involved with scuba diving," said Plowman. "So, they learn the science behind it. They've being trained how to work the equipment, trust the equipment. They're also being taught how to work together and enjoy the sport--several different things that they don't learn when they buy a typical mask at Walmart. So, they're learning all these skills that are going to develop into their scuba diving comfort zone."
Approximately 15 students currently participate in the class. Jada Wright is a Hamburg 8th grader. Wright says she's learned a lot already about scuba.
"We've learned getting out of the water with our scuba gear on," said Wright. "We have done some activities to learn how to get into the water. We've learned about our scuba gear and the tanks, how to let the water out of your mask, and how to clear your snorkel."
For Essex 6th grader Colt Nelson, the class offers a new experience.
"I thought changes are supposed to be made," said Nelson. "So, I thought I would learn how to scuba dive for something I can use in the future."
What's the toughest part of the class thus far?
"Probably diving in," he said, referring to the challenging techiques taught on entering the water wearing scuba gear.
An interest in a future Marine biology career lured Rebecca Hanseling into the water. A Hamburg 7th grader, Hanseling hopes scuba skills will help her scale new heights--or shall we say depths.
"I would see myself taking pictures underwater, just for fun," and Hanseling, "and trying to go deeper than anyone has before."
Not all the participants are middle schoolers. Sydney Fischer is a first-year Hamburg preschool instructor. For Fischer, scuba diving presents a new recreational activity.
"I love being active, and I think it's a lot of fun." said Fischer. "I hope I can do this someday when I go on trips on my own."
Plowman hopes the class expands in the future, and that participants will reunite someday in another undersea activity--perhaps even a commercial diving opportunity.