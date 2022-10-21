(Essex/Hamburg) -- Officials in at least two KMAland school districts are celebrating the latest enrollment figures.
October 15 was the deadline for Iowa districts to submit certified enrollment reports for this school year. Figures from the Essex School District show a total enrollment of 198 students--up 18 over last school year. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both the Essex and Hamburg school districts. Wells tells KMA News 20 students open enrolled into the Essex district this year. Still, he says the enrollment hike is something to be excited about.
"After years of kind of low enrollment," said Wells, "it looks like the programs in the schools are doing very well. We appreciate families having confidence in our school, and sending them over."
Hamburg's enrollment for the 2022-23 school year totals 252 students--an increase of 24 students over the previous school year. Wells believes the career academy programs in both districts, as well as the charter school now open in Hamburg, are impacting student population numbers.
"The maker space program, the farm schools, the charter school--preparing kids for careers--those are all things I think are having a big impact for kids who traditionally may not enjoy regular sit-down classes," he said. "We have a lot more project-based programming going on in both schools, and our teachers have really embraced that in their regular classroom as well. That's carried over. So, yeah, we have a lot of excitement. And, most kids that are coming over are mentioning those programs when they talk about open enrolling in."
Wells says Hamburg's figure marks the first time in 20 years that the district's enrollment has exceeded the 250-student threshold. He says that's important, in that it's the enrollment total state education officials consider as a viable school district.
"A lot of restrictions are removed from your school when you get to 250 students," said Wells. "For example, if you want to do a building project, and you're under 250 students, you can't use your SAVE money, your sales tax money unless you go in front of the school budget review committee and get approval. Well, now that you're over 250, you're treated like any other school, and the board can spend the money the way they see appropriate."
Wells adds the Essex district's goal is to exceed 250 students in the next five years. But, he says increased housing in the community is necessary in order to reach that milestone.