(Essex-Hamburg) -- Despite some minor snags, students from two KMAland school districts enjoyed a trip through the eastern U.S. recently.
About 50 students from the Essex School District's 8th and 9th grades, plus 7th and 8th graders from the Hamburg School Districts, joined together on a 10-day excursion filled with stops at many familiar locations, most notably Washington D.C. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Wells says COVID-19's impact on the nation's capital caused some setbacks in the students' itinerary.
"First of all, the subways were almost empty," said Wells. "We didn't have any problems getting around, and we didn't have to worry about losing kids--which is a positive. But, on the negative side, the Smithsonians, the Holocaust Museum, they would only give 50 tickets a day, and you would have to get online to get them. We were online early, and we didn't get a single ticket. It's unfortunate they didn't get to see those events."
Wells says fencing still surrounds the U.S. Capitol Building in the wake of the January 6th attack.
"Traditionally, we've been able to go to the Capitol for a tour, and the White House," he said. "Both of those places are off limits right now. We didn't see a lot of destruction to property--which we kind of anticipated we would see, but we got to do all the outdoor (activities), the memorials. We got to go to Mount Vernon, where George Washington's home was, and spent the day there. We got to go to Alexandria (Virginia), and see old Alexandria, and do ghost tours.
"Probably the funnest part was on the way out. The kids were able to go to Gettysburg, and go ziplining, to Abe Lincoln's home, and Hersheyland and the amusement parks. We were very thankful we had to go, because last year, we had to postpone it."
In addition, Wells says a beach trip and extra activities in Philadelphia were added to the schedule. Despite camping out some nights--in keeping within the trip's budget--the superintendent says the students and sponsors dodged bad weather.
"This trip, we were very fortunate," said Wells. "We did get some thunderstorms, but they occurred before the camping times, and we were able to camp out on the nights we were supposed to."
Overall, Wells was proud of how well the students from both districts got along with each other.
"A lot of our kids are now attending Essex schools for high school, instead of other options they have available," he said. "They do dances together during the year, so there's a very good relationship between our kids."
In fact, the superintendent called the students "the best behaved" of all the groups who have taken the D.C. trip. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Wells here: