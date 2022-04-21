(Essex-Hamburg) -- Middle school students from two KMAland school districts are preparing for the field trip of a lifetime.
Seventh graders from the Hamburg School District and 7th and 8th graders from the Essex district take off May 25th on an excursion across the central and eastern portions of the U.S.--including a visit to Washington, D.C. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent of both school districts. Wells tells KMA News the students and chaperons will stop at other fun and historic locations on the way to the nation's capital.
"The first day, they go to Mark Twain's cave," said Wells. "They've read Huck Finn, and they can relate it to the book, because of the cave that's in the book. They'll actually visit the Mark Twin cave in Hannibal. They'll go to Abe Lincoln's tomb and his home in Springfield. They'll get to camp out and fish. They'll do a lot of fun outside activities--ziplining. We'll go to the amusement park in Herseyland, and make chocolate bars. Then, we spend four days in Washington, D.C."
While in Washington, the students hope to visit many of the city's famous monuments, the Smithsonian Institute, the White House and U.S. Capitol Building--pending COVID restrictions still in place. Stops on the return trip include the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and the Notre Dame Cathedral in South Bend, Indiana. Besides the educational components, Wells say the cross country trip is beneficial to students in other ways.
"When we go to the Washington Monument on a Saturday," he said, "there will literally be 10,000 people on one side of the sidewalk protesting something, and 10,000 people on the other side in support of something. They can see our system working. You can have peaceful protests--it's part of our government. We certainly encourage responsible opposition to things. So, we teach the kids that, and they get to see it first hand."
Wells says students in both districts raised money to cover the trip's expenses.
"We appreciate all the support we've received from our public," said Wells. "They're coming to a lot of soup suppers, and buying things for our kids. So, we appreciate that, and we're looking forward to our trip."
Wells says the students return home June 4th and 5th--with Essex students arriving earlier in order not to miss scheduled athletic camps.