(Essex/Hamburg) -- Students from two KMAland school districts are getting set to go on the ultimate field trip to kick off the summer.
A group of 50 students and staff depart early Monday morning on a 10-day educational experience that spans a large portion of the country. Dr. Mike Wells is superintendent in both the Hamburg and Essex school districts. He says the trip is a combined affair after last year's trip was cancelled for Essex students due to COVID-19.
"For Essex, they were supposed to take this trip last summer, so for them it will be 9th and 8th graders," said Wells. "The Hamburg kids are 7th and 8th graders. They raise money for two years and both schools raised about $25,000 apiece. The trip is totally free to the students who worked and did all of the fundraising."
The first part of the trip includes stops at Mark Twain's Light House in Hannibal, Missouri and tours of Abraham Lincoln's tomb and house in Springfield, Illinois. After a night of camping and fishing, the group heads to Indianapolis for ziplining and rock climbing. Wells says they continue to head east after that.
"A lot is shut down in Pittsburgh, but if we're able to we're going to go to the Andy Warhol Art Museum, which is amazing," said Wells. "We'll also go to Heinz Field, which is the Pittsburgh Steelers football stadium. And then we travel to Gettysburg and we'll camp out that evening in Gettysburg. The kids have a two-hour horseback ride on Civil War trails. We go to Washington, D.C. and see all the memorials, the Holocaust Museum, go do a boat cruise and see Mount Vernon."
The return trip includes stops at the Hershey Chocolate Factory for a candy bar making experience, the Hershey Amusement Park, Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a tour of Notre Dame Stadium before returning home. Wells says several individuals have helped with planning and making the trip a reality.
"It would have been impossible with Mary Anne Stuart," said Wells. "She really was a great fundraiser for the school. She's not going on the trip, but she did most of the fundraising. Teachers Martha Sunderman, Steve Schuster, Katy King and Logan Sampers helped with all the activities and those will be the sponsors that go with us on this trip. On the Hamburg side, it was Abby Woodward, Skylar Ross and Spencer Baldwin."
Wells says students have raised the money for the trip, meaning it will be free for each participant.
"They sold flowers and piemaking was one of our biggest fundraisers for both schools," said Wells. "In Hamburg, they raised a hog and will be auctioning it off later this summer. They raised over $5,000 on a hog. We did dinners. We did dances. We did a fruit sale. We did a lot of different activities. The last one we were going to do was last week, but the kids decided that that money should go to the Ward family for their house fire. They raised $7,500 for that dinner for the Ward family. We're proud of our kids to make that sacrifice."
The group is expected to arrive back in both Hamburg and Essex on Saturday, June 5th. Wells was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Friday. You can hear his full interview below.