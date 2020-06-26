(Essex) -- Essex High School is planning a memorable graduation for a class to be remembered this weekend.
Eight members of the high school's class of 2020 receive their diplomas at Trojan Field Sunday afternoon at 1:30. Like many area commencement exercises, Essex's ceremonies were postponed because of large crowd restrictions in Iowa's COVID-19 public health measures. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says it was important to give the seniors a proper sendoff.
"High school graduation's a huge event in the lives of people," said Wells. "We all remember our graduation. It's been a really unusual year. We've had to move the graduation. But, our kids want to have a graduation. We were able to get their senior trip in, and we want to send them off in the right way."
Wells says proper safety protocol is in order for the ceremonies to prevent the coronavirus spread.
"Families will be clustered with six feet in every direction away from other chairs," said Wells. "Masks will be worn. Graduates, after they get their diplomas and shake hands, will sanitize their hands. After the ceremony's over, we ask that their families go back to their homes for pictures as much as possible, and we'll try to honor the six-foot spacing through the ceremony."
While saying their senior year had a sad ending--with schools being closed, and spring events being wiped out--Wells says the class has kept its sense of humor, and will be remembered for enduring COVID-19.
"This will be an event they remember their entire lives," said Wells. "Everybody will remember the graduation class of 2020, and how we had to do it on the football field. These will be stories we'll be able to share with their children. So, we appreciate the parents' support. They've been very patient. We did not know if we'd be able to get this in. There's been a lot of changes for them and for their families. But, we're honored to be able to have those seniors come across the stage, and help them move on with their lives."
In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will take in the Essex High gym.