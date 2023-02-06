(Essex) -- Fire crews battled a large house fire in Essex Sunday afternoon.
That's according to Essex Fire Chief Todd Franks, who tells KMA News his fire department was dispatched shortly after 3:55 p.m. to 602 North Avenue in Essex. Franks says a report came in from the Shenandoah Police Department of heavy smoke from the property's residential structure.
"(The officer) said the back side of the house was fully engulfed and when fire crews got there, we attacked the back side of the house before calling mutual aid from Shenandoah to help us," said Franks. "The whole entire backside of the house was pretty much burnt which also caused the grass to catch on fire."
Franks says crews were on the scene for over four hours battling the blaze -- which was determined to have started on the back porch and then spread to the kitchen. While the worst damage was somewhat contained to half of the modular home, the fire chief says the structure is still considered a total loss.
"It's cut a hole right through almost the center of the house and there's also smoke and water damage," said Franks. "The west end of the house has smoke damage, but on the east end, the garage is gone, the one bedroom, part of the living room, and kitchen are gone."
While the house suffered significant damage, Franks says nobody was injured from the fire between the occupants and firefighters.
Following an investigation from the State Fire Marshal, Franks says the cause of the fire appears to have been an electrical issue on the back porch.
Franks also thanked the Shenandoah Fire and Police Departments, Shenandoah EMS, the Page County Sheriff's Office, the Page County Emergency Management Agency, and Mid-American Energy for assisting the fire department at the scene.