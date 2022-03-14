(Adel) -- The Essex Speech Team had two members compete at State Individual Speech in Adel Saturday.
Below are results submitted by Coach Blair DeBolt.
The Essex Speech Team competed in the StateIndividual Events Speech Contest Saturday at ADM High School.
Two members of the team competed in two events. Both events received a solid 1 rating.
Students and events earning Division 1 ratings:
Brianne Johnson - Musical Theatre
Ashley Brooks - Improvisation
Congratulations to the Essex Speech Team! They represented themselves and the school wonderfully.